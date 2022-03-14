Advertisement

Test to Treat initiative provides quick access to COVID-19 treatments

Treatments include two antiviral pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir.
Treatments include two antiviral pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir.(Arizona's Family)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration launched a nationwide Test to Treat initiative so Americans can quickly access COVID-19 treatments.

In this program, people can get tested by a qualified health care provider at a pharmacy-based clinic or community health center. Those who test positive can be prescribed antiviral pills on the spot, if appropriate.

People will also continue to be able to be tested and treated by their own health care providers who can appropriately prescribe these oral antivirals at locations where they are being distributed.

The program does not require an individual to be tested on-site, so people can bring at-home results to a participating site.

The initiative is run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and has a direct allocation of antiviral pills to participating clinics, centers and facilities.

“Our mission remains to protect the health and wellbeing of every American,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Tackling barriers to testing and treatments remains a priority for us, including making sure people can access these tools for free, wherever they are, and even if they don’t have health insurance.”

Health experts say vaccination continues to be the best protection against COVID-19, but two oral antiviral pills are available to help treat eligible people who get sick.

Participating locations have health clinics inside their stores where qualified health care providers can prescribe these COVID-19 therapies to eligible people who need them.

A federal Test to Treat website is in development to help people find a test site, with an anticipated launch in mid-March.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Child
Missing boy found in Palmyra
James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun
QPS Prepares for Free Lunch Waiver to End
QPS prepares for free lunch waiver to end
Holiday Inn
Quincy Holiday Inn kitchen catches fire
Quincy Medical Group Play of the Week
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of March 13th, 2022

Latest News

Police say husband and wife 48-year-old Terry and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman were viciously...
Waitress helps police catch suspect in couple’s murders
When the suspect's picture was widely circulated, a waitress remembered she served him hours...
Credit card receipt helps Fla. police catch murder suspect
The suspect is accused of stalking and shooting homeless men, killing at least two people and...
Manhunt to find suspect in shootings of 5 homeless men
Police say the attack happened after the 60-year-old suspect was denied entrance to the museum...
Police search for suspect accused of stabbing 2 at New York's MOMA
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
GRAPHIC: Deaths of pregnant woman, her child highlight war's cruelty