Warming through the first half of the week

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this morning pretty mild, with most Tri-State locations in the 40s. We’ve had just a few locations in the upper 30s. We are also starting off the day with clear skies. We’ll enjoy the sunshine through most of the day. Winds are out of the south. Those winds will be getting a bit breezy though with gusts up to 28 mph. Those winds, along with the sunshine, will help us to see daytime highs near 60 today. Later this afternoon, some upper-level clouds will start to move into the area. Those clouds are pretty thin though, so the sun can still get through them pretty easily. It’s not until later this evening and tonight when the clouds will start to thicken up more. Then by tonight, a weak cold front/boundary will slide through the area generating a few stray rain showers.

A few of those stray showers may linger into early tomorrow morning. Then, the rain clears and the clouds will gradually clear as well.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.