WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (March 13th, 2022): Liberty Boys Basketball Had A Welcoming “Farewell” For Seniors; Eagles Finished 31-6 And Placed 2nd In IHSA Class 1A State Tournament
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
College Baseball
GLVC
Game 1
Quincy University 8
Maryville University 7
Final
Game 2
Quincy University 5
Maryville University 6
Final
Hawks Are 7-6 On The Season (won 3 of their last 5 games)
HAAC
Game 1
Culver-Stockton 9
Benedictine (Kan.) 11
Final
Game 2
Culver-Stockton 7
Benedictine (Kan.) 14
Final
Wildcats Are 4-9 On The Season (Lost Five In A Row)
College Softball
GLVC
Game 1
Quincy University 2
Maryville University 3
Final
Game 2
Quincy University 0
Maryville University 3
Final
College Lacrosse
HAAC
Women’s
Culver-Stockton 20
Clarke 13
Final
Lady Wildcats Are 2-2 On The Season (Back to Back Wins)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
