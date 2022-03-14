Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (March 13th, 2022): Liberty Boys Basketball Had A Welcoming “Farewell” For Seniors; Eagles Finished 31-6 And Placed 2nd In IHSA Class 1A State Tournament

By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
College Baseball

GLVC

Game 1

Quincy University 8

Maryville University 7

Final

Game 2

Quincy University 5

Maryville University 6

Final

Hawks Are 7-6 On The Season (won 3 of their last 5 games)

HAAC

Game 1

Culver-Stockton 9

Benedictine (Kan.) 11

Final

Game 2

Culver-Stockton 7

Benedictine (Kan.) 14

Final

Wildcats Are 4-9 On The Season (Lost Five In A Row)

College Softball

GLVC

Game 1

Quincy University 2

Maryville University 3

Final

Game 2

Quincy University 0

Maryville University 3

Final

College Lacrosse

HAAC

Women’s

Culver-Stockton 20

Clarke 13

Final

Lady Wildcats Are 2-2 On The Season (Back to Back Wins)

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

