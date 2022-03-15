Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner will not run for relection

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner announced Monday he would not run for reelection.

“I have worked in law enforcement for over 27 years and it has been a wonderful and fulfilling career,” Wagner said.

Wagner said he would officially retire on Dec. 1.

“It has been a true blessing to serve the citizens of Adams County. However, there are times in life when a person must do what is best for them and their family. Unfortunately, that time is now for me,” Wagner said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to be able to work alongside some of the finest employees and law enforcement officers around. I would like to thank all of you for the encouragement and support you have shown me during my career.”

Wagner was appointed in 2020 after Sheriff Brian VonderHaar resigned.

Republican Tony Grooten is the only candidate who has filed to run for Adams County Sheriff in the 2022 election.

