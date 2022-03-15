Dot Foods still seeing employees working from home

QUINCY (WGEM) - Do you find it difficult to manage a work-life balance when you have to commute to work?

Many people who started working from home during the pandemic are choosing to stay there as restrictions ease.

Alisson Steele has worked at Dot Foods in Mount Sterling for six years, but began working from home two years into her job.

“It’s beneficial for one, if you have busy work you need to get done, you can kind of plug in and get it done,” Steele said.

Dot Foods allowed employees to work from home before the COVID-19 pandemic started. Their work from home program gives employees the opportunity to work at home for three days a week, and work in the office two days a week to still connect with their co-workers.

Steele said she has many benefits working from home.

“The drive is 40 minutes from here, so being home right after work for dinner, for kid activities, gas prices, any of that kind of stuff. It’s helpful to be home already,” Steele said.

Steele actually created her own home office to separate her work from personal life, which she said has helped tremendously.

Dot Foods Director of Benefits Chelsea Reed said many people who have the option to work from home do so, which is helpful for the employees that have a long commute to Mount Sterling.

“So we are hearing from employees that they appreciate that flexibility standpoint and helping break that up throughout the week in terms of when they come into the office and when they work from home,” Reed said.

Reed said they are looking at ways to better support employees are required to work in-person.

“A big piece of our workforce is our operational group, and we have a big focus right now on what are some flexibility options that we can expand there to enhance that work life balance,” Reed said.

