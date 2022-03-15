Advertisement

Downed tree cause of fatal Pike County crash, sheriff says

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(Source: MGN)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood is identifying a man killed in a single-vehicle crash last week.

Sheriff David Greenwood said his deputies and other first responders were called to a crash on State Highway 100 in rural Pearl Township on March 9 around 7:21 p.m..

He said they found 36-year-old Nebo resident Brad Eigenman who died of his injuries when the car he was driving hit a tree that had fallen across the road.

Greenwood said the incident is a tragedy that could happen to anyone as many of Pike County’s highways are surrounded by big trees.

He urged drivers to be alert when they travel, especially after dark.

