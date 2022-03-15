Fourth phase of Quincy Regional Airport project moves forward

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy City Council gave the green light to a reconstruction plan for two main runways at Quincy Regional Airport on Monday night.

Airport spokesperson Gabriel Hanafin says the Federal Aviation Administration pointed out some areas on the 422 runway that could be improved, as well as the removal of runway 1836.

He said the more than $179,000 approved by the council Monday night will go toward the engineering contract, and come up with a design for this project.

“It’s important to get all these steps done correctly and efficiently,” Hanafin said. “So in a few years we can have a design and an airfield that we’re proud of and confident in.”

He said the next step is to verify that the design and engineering plans are correct and start the bidding process.

At this point, he said he doesn’t know how long that process will take.

