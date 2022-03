QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Londa Jo McCabe, age 75, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Quincy, died March 6 in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Branden & Devan Engel of Quincy, IL...Boy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.