Kent Embree to serve as Community Foundation program officer

By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Community Foundation serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri announced Tuesday it has welcomed Kent Embree as program officer.

Officials with the Community Foundation said Embree will lead its grant programs, leadership initiatives and nonprofit and community-based outreach.

“Our Community Foundation does so much to help the people and missions of nonprofit organizations in our region,” Embree said. “As program officer, I am looking forward to making the connections between important causes and donors, who care about the progress of our communities and the people of both Illinois and Missouri.”

According to the Foundation, Embree has 30 years of diverse, professional experience including nonprofit fundraising and development, business ownership and advertising strategies and planning. Most recently, Embree served as executive director of the Quincy Public Schools Foundation allowing the organization to implement strategic initiatives to improve fundraising and outreach in the community.

“Kent’s experience with and passion for the nonprofit community will serve both our grantees and donors well,” said Catherine Bocke Meckes, Community Foundation CEO. “We look forward to leveraging Kent’s leadership skills to grow our nonprofits and help our donors create meaningful impact.”

The foundation reported Embree is an alumnus of Quincy High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa. He volunteers extensively throughout the community.

