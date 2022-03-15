Advertisement

Local lumber supply companies deal with rising prices, look at alternatives

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With rising prices seemingly hitting every industry, lumber is no exception.

Sales officials at Probuild Supply said those rising prices could lead to a series of issues, including fewer contractors building new homes.

Tim Genenbacher of Probuild Supply said some wood products have doubled or even tripled in price in the last year. For example, he said a sheet of plywood used to cost around $20. Now, that’s up to about $60.

He also said the company is hesitant to stock up on too much lumber, which could lead to bigger issues.

“We don’t want to get caught with a bunch of high-priced lumber,” Genenbacher said. “If something ever happens to the market and everything drops, our fear is if interest rates go up, lumber prices will come down. And we don’t want to be stuck with a bunch of high-priced lumber that we can’t get rid of and we have to take a loss on.”

Genenbacher said they are looking into ordering alternative products.

“(It’s) almost like a plywood, but it’s not, that they said is just as good,” Genenbacher said. “But, to touch the product, to feel the product. We’re from the Midwest. We get the strong winds, we get this and that. We want to make sure that the house is structurally sound.”

Genenbacher said lumber is still readily available, but they are ordering more conservatively. He adds that they prefer contractors order lumber in advance rather than shop in-store. That way, product doesn’t sit on shelves and potentially lose value.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9,...
Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody
Fatal Car Crash
Downed tree cause of fatal Pike County crash, sheriff says
Gas Cards to Help Pay for Gas For Those Eligible
Two Rivers Regional Council offering gas cards for those on benefits
Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner
Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner will not run for relection

Latest News

Inflation Effecting Gardening Supplies
Inflation, supply chain issues affecting gardening supply prices
Business owners and neighbors in Quincy along North 12th street between Kochs Lane and Seminary...
You can still access businesses during construction on N. 12th Street in Quincy
Concerns rise as a new road construction project starts
Concerns rise as a new road construction project starts
Roundabout plans come closer to reality and a Adams County Board Member steps down
Roundabout plans come closer to reality and a Adams County Board Member steps down
The Adams County Board approved a resolution to sign any agreements with the city of Quincy to...
Roundabout at 48th & State in Quincy still moving forward