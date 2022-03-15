Local lumber supply companies deal with rising prices, look at alternatives

QUINCY (WGEM) - With rising prices seemingly hitting every industry, lumber is no exception.

Sales officials at Probuild Supply said those rising prices could lead to a series of issues, including fewer contractors building new homes.

Tim Genenbacher of Probuild Supply said some wood products have doubled or even tripled in price in the last year. For example, he said a sheet of plywood used to cost around $20. Now, that’s up to about $60.

He also said the company is hesitant to stock up on too much lumber, which could lead to bigger issues.

“We don’t want to get caught with a bunch of high-priced lumber,” Genenbacher said. “If something ever happens to the market and everything drops, our fear is if interest rates go up, lumber prices will come down. And we don’t want to be stuck with a bunch of high-priced lumber that we can’t get rid of and we have to take a loss on.”

Genenbacher said they are looking into ordering alternative products.

“(It’s) almost like a plywood, but it’s not, that they said is just as good,” Genenbacher said. “But, to touch the product, to feel the product. We’re from the Midwest. We get the strong winds, we get this and that. We want to make sure that the house is structurally sound.”

Genenbacher said lumber is still readily available, but they are ordering more conservatively. He adds that they prefer contractors order lumber in advance rather than shop in-store. That way, product doesn’t sit on shelves and potentially lose value.

