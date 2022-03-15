Advertisement

Quincy City Council approves bid to demolish 8th Street property

By Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council discussed and approved a bid to demolish the property at 904 North 8th street for $9,200.

Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said they received a court order that deemed the property unsafe and have added it to their list of fix or flatten projects this year.

“We’ll be submitting that package to Illinois Housing Development Authority for permission to proceed with the demolition based on the bids that we received,” Bevelheimer said.

He said the funds will come from the IHDA Strong Community Grant program.

He said it could take a month before all the needed paper work for the grant is approved.

Come May 1st, another group of properties will be presented to the council for demolition.

