Quincy fire committee presents change to years-old building, fire codes

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Committee presented proposed changes to the city’s building and fire code to the city council on Monday night.

The changes could impact residents who are planning to build a residential space, including a home.

Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said the city is currently operating under 2006 codes, and wants to update them to 2018 codes.

He said that could mean, if you’re looking to build a new residential development you would have to install residential sprinkler systems, or dry wall to act as a layer of protection in case of a home fire.

“We want to make sure that the homeowner gets out, that the residents get out. We also want to make sure our personnel is safe in that building. Fires can advanced very quickly in those structures unsprinkled.”

The committee’s presentation said since 2010, 31,591 people nationwide died in home fires, but only 63 of them had residential sprinklers. The committee says this further emphasizing why the change is needed.

Salrin said this change will only affect new development. He said modern development uses manufactured lumber which is cheaper and burns twice as fast, along with modern furniture being more flammable. He’s says both of these make for a dangerous combination if your home catches fire, and more dangerous for them when they try to put it out.

He said the video presentation didn’t work Monday night, so alderman will have a chance to view it this week, before it’s added to the agenda as an ordinance.

