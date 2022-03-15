Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9, Cody.

Police Chief Robert Copley said Cody’s handler resigned and they need to find him a new home where he can continue to be trained and serviced.

Copley said it would take the department until fall before they could send an officer to the K-9 academy for training and that wouldn’t be good for Cody.

“We do have someone from Missouri who runs a security firm, who is looking at purchasing Cody, we’re pretty close to that going through and being finalized,” Copley said.

Copley said this leaves the department with one K-9.

He said in the meantime if they need K-9 assistance they’ll get help from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department or the Illinois State Police.

