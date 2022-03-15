Rain potential ramps up

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are definitely getting an appetizer of spring weather this week. We expect temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday to top out above 70 or near 70 both days. We will enter a more active weather pattern on Thursday afternoon. An area of low pressure approaches the area out of the southwest moving to the north east. It will spark scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder overnight Thursday night. The rain will continue throughout most of the day on Friday, we could be in for a pretty decent soaker. It is possible we could see a half inch up to an inch of rainfall as the system traverses the area very slowly. In its wake we will see slightly cooler temperatures to start off Friday. Friday’s high temperatures topping out at around 45 and morning lows on Saturday down into the mid 30s. At this time it looks as if all the precipitation will fall as rain. Although we are seeing some indications of a brief bit of wintry weather. If any of that does fall it won’t last long on the ground, as high temperatures on Saturday top out in the mid 50s and on Sunday we expect temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 60s. Spring does officially begin on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.