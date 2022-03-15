Advertisement

Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered to safety after the 77-year-old male driver suffered a medical event that left him incapacitated, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Topsham, Maine. The driver, Arthur McDougall, died later that day. Two students assisted in stopping the bus while a third student attempted to administer first aid.(Topsham Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A group of Maine middle and high school students grabbed the wheel of their school bus Monday morning when their driver suffered a fatal medical condition.

The students were able to steer the vehicle to safety while another classmate attempted to administer first aid to the stricken driver.

Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan thanked the students for their quick, “deliberate action to save lives.”

The Portland Press Herald reports the bus was carrying 14 students when the driver collapsed at the wheel.

They were able to steer the bus off the road and apply the brakes, stopping the vehicle on an embankment before calling 911 and flagging down traffic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Child
Missing boy found in Palmyra
James S Carel
Hancock Co. man allegedly threatens people with a gun
QPS Prepares for Free Lunch Waiver to End
QPS prepares for free lunch waiver to end
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Fatal Car Crash
Downed tree cause of fatal Pike County crash, sheriff says

Latest News

A poll worker at in Illinois uses rubber gloves as she enters a ballot in the ballot box...
House committee considers measure to expand voting accessibility for visually impaired
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
60+ years later: ‘Little Miss Nobody’ murder victim has a name
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two Fox journalists killed in Ukraine, underscoring dangers
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket