Two Rivers Regional Council offering gas cards for those on benefits

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rising gas prices are a hardship on all, but the cost can be especially hard for those on a budget.

Two Rivers Regional Council is offering gas cards to help offset some of those costs, and they say they have seen an uptick in requests from people looking to see if they are eligible for them.

Marketing coordinator Mark Schneider said to obtain the gas cards, one must be enrolled in either SNAP or TNAF, along with either Two Rivers job placement or schooling program, but he said they do make some exceptions for those just enrolled in SNAP or TNAF.

“If it’s been something like you’ve gotten new employment here in the past week, even if it wasn’t through one of our programs we can still help you get one of those gas cards to make sure you can get to your new job and make a paycheck and hopefully sustain on your own after that,” Schneider said.

He said those in the program get $30 in gift cards for gas every month, handed out in $15 increments. Schnieder said those interested need to continue applying for them every month. With gas prices rising, he said expect to continue to see more people requesting them.

He urges those who think they might need one to reach out for them.

“That’s gonna help you do what you need to do whether that’s getting your kid to child care so that you can get to work, whether that’s getting yourself to your classes so that you can make sure that you are going to get that certificate so you can start having a better career,” Schneider said.

Schnieder said he’s heard clients expressing their frustration with high gas prices. He said they are seeing if they can raise the amount on the cards, but it is still being discussed.

If you want to see if you are eligible for a gas card you can call Two Rivers at 217-224-8171 and ask to speak with Elaine Davis and Carolyn White. They will provide further instructions and set up a meeting with you.

