The warm up continues, until widespread rain arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak boundary/trough has been making its way through the Tri-States. As it clears the area, the clouds have been southeast with it, but also shrinking in coverage. This is leading to some sunshine. Today will be another very pleasant day with highs in the low 60s. By tonight, we’ll be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Into tomorrow, we’ll have increasing southwesterly flow. Winds will be sustained at about 5 - 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Those winds along with more sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 60s for the northern tier with the rest of the Tri-States reaching 70°. That’s about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Our next weather system will start to impact us Thursday, by increasing our clouds. We’ll have a few isolated showers that day, mainly for the northern tier. But widespread rain then arrives overnight and into Friday for everyone.

