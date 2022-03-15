Advertisement

Warmer weather brings reminder for bicycle safety

By Josef Lawler
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As the weather gets warmer, more people are heading out on their bicycles again.

Madison & Davis Bicycle Shop Manager Ryan Hildebrand says it’s important to always wear the proper safety gear when riding a bicycle. That includes a helmet, reflective clothing and flashing lights to make sure everyone can see you.

He says to watch out for debris and vehicles while riding and to remember to keep a safe distance from any obstacles.

And, before heading out, be sure to check the tire pressure on the bicycle, especially if it sat all winter.

“Bike tires are kind of like, they’re more like balloons not like vehicles, so they lose air a little faster,” he said. “Having the correct air pressure in your tires is going to make the ride more enjoyable. And definitely want to check your brakes and your gears. "

Hildebrand also wants drivers to remember to share the road and be kind to bicyclists as they pass them.

