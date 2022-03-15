Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 14) Western Illinois Set To Face UTEP On The College Basketball Post-Season Hardwood And The QND Lady Raiders Prepare For The Start Of 2022 IHSA Soccer Season

WIU Leathernecks Headed To The Lone Star State
Western Illinois Prepares For Post-Season Play On The Hardwood In The Lone Star State
Western Illinois Prepares For Post-Season Play On The Hardwood In The Lone Star State(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Western Illinois University head basketball coach Rob Jeter is a very busy man these days. He’s busy getting the Leathernecks ready to hit the post-season hardwood in Texas tomorrow. That’s where WIU will tip-off against the Miners of The University of Texas El Paso at 6:00 p.m. as a part of the Basketball Tournament Classic. We’ll have details...

The IHSA girls soccer season gets underway with a bang this Wednesday at Advance Physical Therapy Field. That’s where the Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame will play host to their crosstown rivals from Quincy High in one of the most highly anticipated games of their season. We’ll check in on talented junior Lia Quintero and longtime head coach Mark Longo and the “Blue and Gold” on the pitch as the squad gears up for the start of their 2022 campaign as they also focus on returning to the state tournament.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 28

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (March 13th, 2022): Liberty Boys Basketball Had A Welcoming “Farewell” For Seniors; Eagles Finished 31-6 And Placed 2nd In IHSA Class 1A State Tournament

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Liberty Celebrates 2nd Place And Says Farewell To Nine Seniors

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of March 13th, 2022

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Vote For Your QMG Play Of The Week!

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of March 13th

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT

Latest News

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is South Shelby’s Kamryn Mitchell “Ballet-Like” Leap For The Score vs Tipton

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Your QMG Play OF The Week Winner Is South Shelby's Kamryn Mitchell

Sports

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Kamryn Mitchell

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (March 13th, 2022) PART 1

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 12th, 2022) Liberty Earns 2nd Place After Falling 54-41; Highest Finish In School History; Eagles Nation Welcomed Liberty Boys Basketball Home With Fire Truck Parade And A Packed “Eagles Nest” To Celebrate

Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST
|
By Jake Rongholt
Liberty Finishes In 2nd Place (Highest In Program History)

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 12th, 2022)

Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST

Sports

The Liberty Eagles bring home second-place trophy

Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST
|
By Brendan Reidy
The Eagles battled all the way to the end and are bringing a second-place trophy back to the Nest.