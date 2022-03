WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 14) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Team Embraces Multi-Sports Student-Athletes In A Big Way And Monroe City Panthers Boys Track Team Gearing Up For An Exciting 2022 Season In The “Show Me State” Monroe City Panthers Boys Track Team Gears Up For 2022 Season

QND Lady Raiders Head Soccer Coach Mark Longo Encourages Multi-Sport Student-Athletes (WGEM)