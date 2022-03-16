Advertisement

You can still access businesses during construction on N. 12th Street in Quincy

By Charity Bell
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Business owners and neighbors along North 12th Street between Kochs Lane and Seminary Road in Quincy said they’re confused and concerned about construction that just started in that area that seems to block businesses. An alderman wants to make it clear, however, they are still open for business.

Alicia Cunningham’s business, Sterling Awards and Signs, sits along North 12th Street between the construction.

She said she, and her customers, were nervous they wouldn’t be able to drive through it.

“My biggest concern, of course, is my customers being able to get in here and reach us and still do business,” Cunningham said.

So she reached out to 1st Ward Alderman Greg Fletcher. He said the superintendent of the project said the area is open to drivers who need to get home or to businesses in the area and it will stay that way.

“And they assure us that business will continue to operate. It might be a little messy out here but business and the people can get to these places that they need to get to,” Fletcher said.

He said the $1.9 million public works project is expected to last until August.

“There might be times were they have a section of it closed for a day or two, but it’s going to be very minimal,” Fletcher said.

Cunningham said the last two years dealing with COVID-19 have been hard for small businesses like hers so she was originally nervous a project like this would add to it.

“It’s been a great year, and then this happened, and it’s just one more little setback, but it’s going to be fine. We’re going to get through it just like we always do,” Cunningham said.

To reiterate Fletcher’s message, if you need to drive in to get to a business, you can.

He said you should have access to where you need to go throughout the entire project.

