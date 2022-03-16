Advertisement

Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin

Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A 75-year-old Basco man died Wednesday after being trapped in a grain bin.

Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District Chief Steve Siegrist reported Calvin Baumann had been in a grain bin trying to clear a blockage in the uploading auger early Wednesday afternoon and got stuck.

Siegrist said when his department arrived, they cut relief holes in the bin, and with the help of Hancock County sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel and farmers, began removing grain from the bin.

After locating Baumann, EMS on the scene determined he was “beyond life saving measures,” Siegrist reported.

Hancock County Coroner Kendall Beals responded and pronounced Baumann dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

court gavel
Payson man indicted for attempted trafficking of a minor
The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9,...
Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Fatal Car Crash
Downed tree cause of fatal Pike County crash, sheriff says

Latest News

Douglass Community Services in the process of moving services to one location
Douglass Community Services in the process of moving services to one location
Hancock, Adams County EMS to work together after Hancock County Board approved agreement on...
Hancock, Adams County EMS departments will work together
Douglass Community Services relocating offices
Douglass Community Services relocating offices
Deteriorating Marion County bridge gets replaced, weight limit to be lifted
Deteriorating Marion County bridge gets replaced, weight limit to be lifted