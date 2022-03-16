Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin

SUTTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A 75-year-old Basco man died Wednesday after being trapped in a grain bin.

Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District Chief Steve Siegrist reported Calvin Baumann had been in a grain bin trying to clear a blockage in the uploading auger early Wednesday afternoon and got stuck.

Siegrist said when his department arrived, they cut relief holes in the bin, and with the help of Hancock County sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel and farmers, began removing grain from the bin.

After locating Baumann, EMS on the scene determined he was “beyond life saving measures,” Siegrist reported.

Hancock County Coroner Kendall Beals responded and pronounced Baumann dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.