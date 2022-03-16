Deteriorating Marion County bridge gets replaced, weight limit to be lifted

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A bad bridge in Marion County, Missouri, is making it hard for people - and first responders - to get around.

The bridge on County Road 402, East of Palmyra, was deteriorating and couldn’t handle large vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances, so it’s being replaced. It will be closed for about three months.

It was a one-lane bridge that could only hold 5 tons of weight which made it impossible for ambulances, fire trucks or heavy tractors to cross.

“We have always been worried about what that can handle and how we can access some of the areas beyond that,” said Marion County Ambulance District Chief John Nemes.

The new bridge will be two lanes wide and won’t have any weight restrictions.

Nemes said the new bridge will quicken their emergency response times.

“The increase of the size of the bridge is going to make it easier to go across with our bigger equipment and not just for us but the farmers as well,” Nemes said.

MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Kevin James said drivers do not always obey weight restrictions on bridges which causes them to deteriorate faster.

“Vehicles driving over the bridge in excess of the posting has caused accelerated deterioration, or in some very worst case situations, a bridge collapse, causing very serious injuries,” James said.

Nemes said he is glad they no longer have to find longer, alternative routes.

“Being able to drive across that without the safety concerns is huge for public service, and not just for us, but the farmers as well,” Nemes said.

The project is expected to cost about $689,000. MoDOT is paying for 80% of the work, while the county is paying for 20%.

