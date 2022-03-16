Douglass Community Services relocating offices

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Douglass Community Center is working to move all of their services to one building to make it easier for their clients.

Their administrative offices are moving from 711 Grand Avenue to 909 Broadway, and will reopen on April 18.

Chief Development officer Stacey Nicholas said this is the first part of their long process to move all of their services, including their youth meals program and thrift store, to the Grand Avenue location.

Nicholas said they want their clients to have access to all services in one place.

“It’s going to make it very easy on our consumers because if you need clothing or you need food, our goal is to get all of those back here on Grand Avenue,” Nicholas said

The Thrift Store and Youth Meals will remain at 253 Munger Lane until further notice. Their food panty, housing and utility assistance offices stay at 711 Grand Ave.

Nicholas said they will continue to update their clients throughout the moving process.

