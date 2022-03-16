Advertisement

Local food pantries trying to keep up with more demand, rising prices

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As prices rise due to inflation, it’s putting a strain on the agencies trying to help people get through it.

Horizons Soup Kitchen and Pantry officials said they served 48 families this week in their food pantry, which is a 25 percent increase over the same time frame last year.

Executive Director Sarah Stephens said they’re trying to help more people, while also spending more money to provide the same level of service.

“Everything for us is more expensive,” Stephens said. “We put gas in our van every week to make our daily pickups on food donations. We drive to Peoria once a month for large pickup at Midwest Food Bank, and just our utilities we had our most expensive utility bill in January with heat.”

Stephens said his month’s utility bill was almost $2,000. The same bill last year was around $1,200.

