McDonough Co. businesses have received $645K in B2B grants

By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The Illinois Back-To-Business Program is still giving money to businesses that have experienced losses during the pandemic.

A March report shows about $645,000 has reached 29 McDonough County businesses. Each business has received anywhere between $5,000 to $150,000.

“McDonough County and Macomb (have) been lucky,” said Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation’s Executive Director Kim Pierce. “We’ve not seen a lot of business closures. I know our surrounding area did see that. So I can’t even tell you how important it was to have a program like this come in.”

Pierce said the B2B program is due to wrap up at the end of the month with about $70 million left in the bucket.

“The pandemic is in the rearview mirror,” Pierce said. “We have got to get that attitude going. We’ve got to continue to maybe not do business as usual but to be able to maybe ebb and flow a little bit more knowing now that there may be things thrown out at us.”

