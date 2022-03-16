MDH opens another radiology imaging suite

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough District Hospital has a new way for patients to get an X-ray without having to go into the hospital. MDH opened a new outpatient Radiology Imaging Suite in the second floor of the Health Services Building on Grant Street.

“We’re expanding services by adding additional physicians and nurse practitioners both with Springfield clinic as well as MDH,” said Clinical Support Services Vice President Adrian MacGregor. “And we wanted to make sure if patients needed basic radiology services, they could be within the building and come right up the elevator.”

MacGregor said with 300 patients coming in a day, it was a good investment for the hospital’s expansion.

The idea was to make it more convenient for patients in wheelchairs or injuries needing X-rays without having to travel across the MDH campus.

“The demand was initiated by our patients,” said Radiology Director Milton Griffin. “But also initiated by some of our providers. So, it was a two-fold concern.”

The project cost around $400,000 with money set aside from MDH’s operations budget.

