Advertisement

MDH opens another radiology imaging suite

WGEM News at Five
By Clare Edlund
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough District Hospital has a new way for patients to get an X-ray without having to go into the hospital. MDH opened a new outpatient Radiology Imaging Suite in the second floor of the Health Services Building on Grant Street.

“We’re expanding services by adding additional physicians and nurse practitioners both with Springfield clinic as well as MDH,” said Clinical Support Services Vice President Adrian MacGregor. “And we wanted to make sure if patients needed basic radiology services, they could be within the building and come right up the elevator.”

MacGregor said with 300 patients coming in a day, it was a good investment for the hospital’s expansion.

The idea was to make it more convenient for patients in wheelchairs or injuries needing X-rays without having to travel across the MDH campus.

“The demand was initiated by our patients,” said Radiology Director Milton Griffin. “But also initiated by some of our providers. So, it was a two-fold concern.”

The project cost around $400,000 with money set aside from MDH’s operations budget.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
court gavel
Payson man indicted for attempted trafficking of a minor
The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9,...
Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Fatal Car Crash
Downed tree cause of fatal Pike County crash, sheriff says

Latest News

Douglass Community Services in the process of moving services to one location
Douglass Community Services in the process of moving services to one location
Hancock, Adams County EMS to work together after Hancock County Board approved agreement on...
Hancock, Adams County EMS departments will work together
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Douglass Community Services relocating offices
Douglass Community Services relocating offices
Deteriorating Marion County bridge gets replaced, weight limit to be lifted
Deteriorating Marion County bridge gets replaced, weight limit to be lifted