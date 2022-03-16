Payson man indicted for attempted trafficking of a minor

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) - A Payson, Illinois, man has been indicted after being charged with attempted trafficking of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Justice Dept., on Tuesday a federal grand jury returned the indictment of 33-year-old Michael Kamphaus, who now is in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

A news release issued Wednesday says the case against Kamphaus was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

