Advertisement

Payson man indicted for attempted trafficking of a minor

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) - A Payson, Illinois, man has been indicted after being charged with attempted trafficking of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the Justice Dept., on Tuesday a federal grand jury returned the indictment of 33-year-old Michael Kamphaus, who now is in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

A news release issued Wednesday says the case against Kamphaus was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9,...
Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Fatal Car Crash
Downed tree cause of fatal Pike County crash, sheriff says
Gas Cards to Help Pay for Gas For Those Eligible
Two Rivers Regional Council offering gas cards for those on benefits