Roundabout at 48th & State in Quincy still moving forward

QUINCY (WGEM) - A roundabout at 48th and State Streets in Quincy is closer to reality after the Adams County Board met on Tuesday night.

The Adams County Board approved a resolution to sign any agreements with the city of Quincy to reconstruct the intersection.

Last week, the Quincy City Council approved several resolutions that would move the project forward.

Both the county and city own part of 48th Street so that is why the project must go through both of these approval processes.

Finance chair Bret Austin voted yes to the resolution, along with 17 other board members with one absent, and one seat left vacant after Megan Howell decided to resign citing personal reasons.

Finance vice-chair Travis Cooley voted no, however.

Both Austin and Cooley gave their reasons.

“This is still the best traffic solution, and we’ve looked at a lot of other solutions. I know that comment has been out there like, ‘Oh, you just wanted to do this, you didn’t look at anything else.’,” Austin said. “That’s absolutely not true. We’ve been back and forth about this for the last seven years now, six of which I’ve been on the county board.”

“Just fine with the bike lanes, just fine with the sidewalk, it’s the actual roundabout itself that’s the issue,” Cooley said. “Whenever you don’t hear anything that’s positive about that, you got to report it and that’s my job, to report and do whatever I think is best for my district.”

The Adams County Board chairmen said they already have the $1.7 million in their motor fuel tax funds to authorize this agreement.

These approvals do not mean the roundabout is a done deal. Board members said they still have to go back to property owners to get easements and right-of-ways.

