Temperatures soar 15 - 20 degrees above normal

QUINCY (WGEM) - Through the rest of the day, we’ll continue to have mostly sunny skies. It will get a little breezy with winds out of the southwest. We could have some gusts of 20 - 25 mph. The sunshine and southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to warm up into the low 70s for everyone. That is about 15 - 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Into tonight, some more clouds will start to move into the area. Lows will be mild again, in the upper 40s. In the meantime, our next weather system will be off to our west.

Models are coming into better agreement with our next weather system. However, the timing of it has slowed down some. This will impact us in a few ways. The first impact will be on the timing of the rain. Most of the day tomorrow will shape up dry. Although, I can’t rule out a few spotty showers. The main rain event will start to take shape overnight tomorrow night and into Friday. However, tomorrow will have more clouds and it will still be unseasonably warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

The second impact from the system slowing down, is that the precipitation will last longer. It will rain through the day Friday with some precipitation lingering into early Saturday morning. As temperatures fall into the 30s, some sleet or snow may mix in with the rain Friday night into early Saturday morning.

