Wet weather headed our way

By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Warm temperatures are going to continue on St. Patrick’s Day. Throughout most of the day Thursday we do expect a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. There will be some peeks of sunshine and that will allow temperatures once again to heat up to near 70 for a high temperature. Cloud cover begins to thicken up on Thursday night as an area of low pressure will track just to the south of the region. This area of low pressure will have enough moisture and enough energy to spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Those thunderstorms may be numerous but they will not be severe. Rain potential continues throughout the day on Friday and continues through Friday night. The storm system will exit the area on Saturday with a few lingering showers first thing Saturday morning. There’s also some indications that there could be some sleet or wet snow falling. It will not accumulate. Temperatures on Saturday will warm up into the 50s. It’ll be warmer yet on Sunday, the first day of spring, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s across the region. The weather will remain mild and will bring in another shot at some rain in the Monday to Tuesday window.

