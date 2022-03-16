Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 15) Drew Mallet Signs National Letter Of Intent At Highland High And Griggsville-Perry Basketball Standout Tate Kunzeman Signs His NLI With In-State NCAA Division III Program

Lady Blazers Of John Wood Return To Action On The College Dirt In The Gem City
WGEM Sports Covers The Tri-States
WGEM Sports Covers The Tri-States(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a busy day on the Tri-States High School/College Recruiting Trail. Two local prep standouts signed Letters of Intent with colleges that will allow them to continue their educational and athletic pursuits on the next level in the Fall. In Lewistown, Missouri this morning, multi-sport standout Drew Mallet signed a NLI with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. The talented sprinter will join the Wildcats Track & Field squad next year competing in the NAIA ranks. Mallet took timeout during his signing ceremony to offer a little insight on why he selected track over the other various sports that he’s participated in during his stellar prep career competing in the Clarence Cannon Conference. We’ll have details...

In Griggsville, Illinois, basketball standout Tate Kunzeman was also in the National Letter of Intent spotlight. The proud Tornadoes senior inked his NLI with Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois. The NCAA Division III program is a member of the of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Tate after his signing ceremony came to a close and he shared a few heartfelt thoughts regarding the support he’s received throughout his prep career at GPHS.

On the college softball dirt at John Wood Community College, the (1-7) Lady Blazers returned to action in “The Gem City.” JWCC played host to Blackhawk Community College in an afternoon doubleheader. We’ll have game highlights and fill you on on how John Wood faired on their home turf.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 14)

Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (March 14) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Team Embraces Multi-Sports Student-Athletes In A Big Way And Monroe City Panthers Boys Track Team Gearing Up For An Exciting 2022 Season In The “Show Me State”

Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Embraces Multi-Sport Student-Athletes

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (March 14) Western Illinois Set To Face UTEP On The College Basketball Post-Season Hardwood And The QND Lady Raiders Prepare For The Start Of 2022 IHSA Soccer Season

Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Western Illinois University Prepares For Post-Season Play On The Hardwood In Texas...

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (March 13th, 2022): Liberty Boys Basketball Had A Welcoming “Farewell” For Seniors; Eagles Finished 31-6 And Placed 2nd In IHSA Class 1A State Tournament

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Liberty Celebrates 2nd Place And Says Farewell To Nine Seniors

Latest News

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of March 13th, 2022

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Vote For Your QMG Play Of The Week!

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of March 13th

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is South Shelby’s Kamryn Mitchell “Ballet-Like” Leap For The Score vs Tipton

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Your QMG Play OF The Week Winner Is South Shelby's Kamryn Mitchell

Sports

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Kamryn Mitchell

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (March 13th, 2022) PART 1

Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (March 12th, 2022) Liberty Earns 2nd Place After Falling 54-41; Highest Finish In School History; Eagles Nation Welcomed Liberty Boys Basketball Home With Fire Truck Parade And A Packed “Eagles Nest” To Celebrate

Updated: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST
|
By Jake Rongholt
Liberty Finishes In 2nd Place (Highest In Program History)