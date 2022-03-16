WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (March 15) Drew Mallet Signs National Letter Of Intent At Highland High And Griggsville-Perry Basketball Standout Tate Kunzeman Signs His NLI With In-State NCAA Division III Program

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a busy day on the Tri-States High School/College Recruiting Trail. Two local prep standouts signed Letters of Intent with colleges that will allow them to continue their educational and athletic pursuits on the next level in the Fall. In Lewistown, Missouri this morning, multi-sport standout Drew Mallet signed a NLI with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. The talented sprinter will join the Wildcats Track & Field squad next year competing in the NAIA ranks. Mallet took timeout during his signing ceremony to offer a little insight on why he selected track over the other various sports that he’s participated in during his stellar prep career competing in the Clarence Cannon Conference. We’ll have details...

In Griggsville, Illinois, basketball standout Tate Kunzeman was also in the National Letter of Intent spotlight. The proud Tornadoes senior inked his NLI with Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois. The NCAA Division III program is a member of the of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Tate after his signing ceremony came to a close and he shared a few heartfelt thoughts regarding the support he’s received throughout his prep career at GPHS.

On the college softball dirt at John Wood Community College, the (1-7) Lady Blazers returned to action in “The Gem City.” JWCC played host to Blackhawk Community College in an afternoon doubleheader. We’ll have game highlights and fill you on on how John Wood faired on their home turf.

