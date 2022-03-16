WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 15) Hannibal Baseball Jamboree Gets Underway At Historic Clemens Field And Western Illinois Leathernecks Have Their Post-Season Basketball Tournament Game Postponed

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

2022 Hannibal Baseball Jamboree

Clemens Field

Game 1

Centralia 2

Hannibal 7

Game 2

Centralia 0

Bowling Green 10

Game 3

Bowling Green 2

Palmyra 1

Game 4

Hannibal 5

Palmyra 4

HHS Pirates Will Open The 2022 Season At The Troy Showcase On Friday

PHS Panthers Will Open The 2022 Season At Southern Boone HS On Saturday

IHSA Baseball

Camp Point Central 4

Triopia 3

WP: Keaton Dickhut (CPC)

SV: Stevo Miller (CPC)

CPC: Brydon Allison (Belted 2 Run Homer)

Next Game: Wednesday (Brown County At Camp Point Central)

Thursday: Camp Point Central At Jacksonville-Routt Catholic

College Softball

NJCAA

Game 1

Blackhawk CC 12

John Wood 13 (Final/8 Innings)

Game 2

Blackhawk CC 9

John Wood 1 (Final/5 Innings)

NCAA Softball

Western Illinois 2

Northern Kentucky 4

WIU Now (4-15) On The Season After Losing Their 3rd Straight Game

Next Game: Western Will Face Louisville Wednesday At 4:00 PM

NCAA Baseball

Morehead State

Western Illinois (Game Canceled)

Next Game: (1-13) WIU Will Face Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (Wed) At 4:00 PM

Note: WIU Leathernecks Have Now Lost 12 Straight Games On The Diamond

NAIA Baseball

Culver-Stockton College 10

Missouri Baptist 19

C-SC Wildcats Now (4-12) On The Season

College Volleyball

NAIA

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Charles Field House (Canton, Missouri)

March 15, 2022

Health Sciences & Pharmacy 0

Culver-Stockton College 3

C-SC Wins By The Scores Of 25-12, 25-13, 25-15

UHSP is now (2-19) overall and (1-14) in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is now (5-15) overall and (4-11) in the Heart

