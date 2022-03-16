WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (March 15) Hannibal Baseball Jamboree Gets Underway At Historic Clemens Field And Western Illinois Leathernecks Have Their Post-Season Basketball Tournament Game Postponed
Camp Point Central Panthers Baseball Team Wins On The Road
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
2022 Hannibal Baseball Jamboree
Clemens Field
Game 1
Centralia 2
Hannibal 7
Game 2
Centralia 0
Bowling Green 10
Game 3
Bowling Green 2
Palmyra 1
Game 4
Hannibal 5
Palmyra 4
HHS Pirates Will Open The 2022 Season At The Troy Showcase On Friday
PHS Panthers Will Open The 2022 Season At Southern Boone HS On Saturday
IHSA Baseball
Camp Point Central 4
Triopia 3
WP: Keaton Dickhut (CPC)
SV: Stevo Miller (CPC)
CPC: Brydon Allison (Belted 2 Run Homer)
Next Game: Wednesday (Brown County At Camp Point Central)
Thursday: Camp Point Central At Jacksonville-Routt Catholic
College Softball
NJCAA
Game 1
Blackhawk CC 12
John Wood 13 (Final/8 Innings)
Game 2
Blackhawk CC 9
John Wood 1 (Final/5 Innings)
NCAA Softball
Western Illinois 2
Northern Kentucky 4
WIU Now (4-15) On The Season After Losing Their 3rd Straight Game
Next Game: Western Will Face Louisville Wednesday At 4:00 PM
NCAA Baseball
Morehead State
Western Illinois (Game Canceled)
Next Game: (1-13) WIU Will Face Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (Wed) At 4:00 PM
Note: WIU Leathernecks Have Now Lost 12 Straight Games On The Diamond
NAIA Baseball
Culver-Stockton College 10
Missouri Baptist 19
C-SC Wildcats Now (4-12) On The Season
College Volleyball
NAIA
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Charles Field House (Canton, Missouri)
March 15, 2022
Health Sciences & Pharmacy 0
Culver-Stockton College 3
C-SC Wins By The Scores Of 25-12, 25-13, 25-15
UHSP is now (2-19) overall and (1-14) in the Heart
Culver-Stockton is now (5-15) overall and (4-11) in the Heart
