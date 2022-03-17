Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy from Minnesota

Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.
Robert Ramirez, 2, has been missing since Thursday morning.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Robert Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was contacted early Thursday morning about the missing child. Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert was likely abducted.

There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time.

Robert is described as a 3-foot-tall Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve red T-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Robert Ramirez please call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 320-634-5411 or 911.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
court gavel
Payson man indicted for attempted trafficking of a minor
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9,...
Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb

Latest News

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American citizen killed by Russian artillery fire in Ukraine
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue