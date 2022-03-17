Advertisement

Beginner beekeeping class to be held in Quincy this weekend

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Bees are a crucial part of the ecosystem, and local bee populations have taken a hit in recent years.

That is why the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association is holding beginner beekeeping classes.

Their next spring class will be held from 8 a.m. to around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Adams County Farm Bureau Building in Quincy.

Experts will be in attendance to describe bee biology, equipment needs, best practices, estimated costs and more.

Local beekeepers say it is important that more people continue to learn about beekeeping.

“We need bees out there pollinating, not only our crops that we eat, but also the plants that are out there in nature that are part of our ecosystem. Without them, that part of the ecosystem starts to decay and it affects everything,” said Bruce Moechnig, former president of the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association.

He said although it can be an expensive hobby, it is also rewarding since it helps the local environment and there is a sweet treat as a result.

“And you get some products off of that hive. The honey is exceptional, and it’s good for you and it’s a great food source,” said Moechnig.

He said the classes have been successful in the past, with dozens attending and some sticking with it to this day.

The cost of attendance is $35 and interested participants can register in person at 8 a.m.

You can find out more about the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association here.

