Blessing offering take-home colorectal cancer test kits

QUINCY (WGEM) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Blessing is giving out free testing kits.

Officials said anyone can pick one up on certain days this month at their Express Clinic on Broadway or request them online.

Blessing Cancer Center nurse Stephanie Willie said colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in the world as one in 23 men and one in 25 women in the U.S. will get the diagnosis at some point in their lives.

She said that makes early detection critical.

“Colorectal is preventable and treatable so as long as we can get people to do this testing, we can catch them,” Willie said. “We gave out over 580 kits in 2021, and two people were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.”

One Quincy resident who took one of the tests three years ago and got an early diagnosis said she’s glad she did.

Diane Schmelzel said her husband insisted they get the tests, but she said she wasn’t sure, saying she didn’t feel any symptoms at all.

She said when the test did come back positive she was able get it taken care of relatively quickly.

“I needed no chemo or radiation. I was up on my feet within days. It was that good, and he said it was first stage, had you not listened to your husband and waited, you may have had symptoms later on and then you would have had to have surgery and it wouldn’t have been good,” Schmelzel said.

She said those hesitant about the test should go ahead with it as putting it off could make a big difference.

Willie said they have already given out around 200 tests.

They will be available for pick up at the Express Clinic on March 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and March 28 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can also contact Stephanie Willie for more information or a test at (217) 223-8400, ext. 7718.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.