Dutch Country General Store donates food to Ralls County NECAC Food Pantry

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The NECAC Ralls County Food Pantry got a large donation of food from Dutch Country General Store in Hannibal today.

They received about 30 pounds of fresh deli meat, sausages, cheese and bread.

The store also donated pies and other desserts.

Ralls County NECAC Service Coordinator Stephanie Dunker said she is happy to offer clients fresh food, as their pantry usually offers canned and boxed goods.

“Just helps with a little bit of a healthier option and we are able to service more clients in different ways by having these fresh ingredients,” Dunker said.

Store Manager Cathy Wear said it felt great knowing fresh food will be given to people in need.

“I’m sure that the folks really appreciate something like that... That is our extension of us and it’s like home. It’s like welcoming someone into your home and offering what you have to offer them,” Wear said.

Dunker said so far in 2022, the pantry has served over 100 people in need.

It’s located at 411 Main St. in New London.

