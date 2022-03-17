Advertisement

Foresters warn of oak wilt spread

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As the weather warms, and spring cleaning begins, local foresters want you to be aware of the risk posed by oak wilt.

David Vance, a resource forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says this time of year is when people should stop pruning oak trees to prevent the spread of oak wilt.

Oak wilt is a fungus that is deadly to many oak trees, and can kill off infected trees within a year.

The fungus is usually spread by either connected root systems, or by sap-feeding beetles that carry infected spores from tree to tree.

This process is much quicker once tree sap begins flowing.

“Sap is starting to flow in the trees, as well as buds are starting to swell and I say within the next few weeks we’re going to have bud break and the leaves are going to start really actively growing. And when the buds break in this time of the year, the sap flows very heavily,” said Vance.

He said there are a few things you can do to prevent the spread.

“Try not to damage the tree, wait until late fall or winter time if you need to prune it... just good basic tree maintenance practices like mulching your tree, watering it during periods of drought,” said Vance.

He said keeping trees healthy is the best defense, but once a tree is infected there really is no cure.

Oak wilt has so far been reported in Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties in Missouri.

You can find out more information here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
court gavel
Payson man indicted for attempted trafficking of a minor
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9,...
Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb

Latest News

Illinois House Democrats provide update on the budget
Illinois House Democrats provide update on the budget
Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris talks with reporters in Springfield on March 17, 2022.
Illinois House Democrats discuss budget, helping Ukrainian refugees
For $12, you can grab either a traditional corn beef and cabbage meal or German sausage and...
Quincy church serves up traditional St. Patrick's Day meal
Oak wilt is normally spread by sap-feeding beetles who carry infected spores between oak trees...
Don't prune your Oak trees right now to prevent Oak Wilt
Dutch Country General Store in Hannibal donated more than 30 pounds of food to the Ralls County...
NECAC food pantry gets fresh food donation from grocery store