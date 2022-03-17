Foresters warn of oak wilt spread

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - As the weather warms, and spring cleaning begins, local foresters want you to be aware of the risk posed by oak wilt.

David Vance, a resource forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says this time of year is when people should stop pruning oak trees to prevent the spread of oak wilt.

Oak wilt is a fungus that is deadly to many oak trees, and can kill off infected trees within a year.

The fungus is usually spread by either connected root systems, or by sap-feeding beetles that carry infected spores from tree to tree.

This process is much quicker once tree sap begins flowing.

“Sap is starting to flow in the trees, as well as buds are starting to swell and I say within the next few weeks we’re going to have bud break and the leaves are going to start really actively growing. And when the buds break in this time of the year, the sap flows very heavily,” said Vance.

He said there are a few things you can do to prevent the spread.

“Try not to damage the tree, wait until late fall or winter time if you need to prune it... just good basic tree maintenance practices like mulching your tree, watering it during periods of drought,” said Vance.

He said keeping trees healthy is the best defense, but once a tree is infected there really is no cure.

Oak wilt has so far been reported in Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties in Missouri.

