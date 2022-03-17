Hancock, Adams County EMS departments will work together

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Adams and Hancock County EMS departments will work together after the Hancock County Board approved the proposal Wednesday at a special meeting.

This according to Adams County EMS chief John Simon.

Under the agreement, Adams County will provide administrative and technical support to Hancock County, effective immediately.

Additionally, Hancock County could ask Adams County officials to conduct an organizations assessment, which would cost around $12,500.

Despite the assistance, Adams County EMS chief John Simon said you will not notice a difference in service.

Simon said Hancock County officials reached out to Adams County a couple of months ago regarding a few struggles they faced with their ambulance services.

He said Adams County would essentially be using their experience and lessons they have learned over the years to help their neighbor out.

Simon said these kind of partnerships are important because it strengthens the safety of the Tri-States.

