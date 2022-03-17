Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine remained effective against infection and hospitalization during the delta variant surge, a new study says.

A study found the single-shot vaccine was 76% effective overall in preventing COVID-19 infection and 81% in preventing COVID-related hospitalization during that time. It also found the vaccine remained durable up to 180 days after vaccination.

Researchers collected and analyzed insurance-claims data for more than 422,000 people who got the vaccine and compared them with 1.6 million people who did not get the vaccine.

The study is consistent with data from a trial used by the Food and Drug Administration to issue emergency-use authorization for the vaccine in late February 2021.

The study was published Thursday in medical journal JAMA Network Open.

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
court gavel
Payson man indicted for attempted trafficking of a minor
The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9,...
Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
LIVE: Biden hosts White House St. Patrick’s Day event
This is one models prediction of rain totals through Friday
Rain potential almost 100%
A small town in New Mexico is in mourning after young college student-athletes were killed in a...
Texas crash victims included new students just branching out
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting
Department of Children and Family Services.
DCFS in need of ‘transformative change’ Republican lawmakers say