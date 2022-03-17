NECAC offering program to help veterans with home construction

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There’s a program in Northeast Missouri that helps veterans keep their homes in good shape, even if they can’t afford it.

The North East Community Action Corp. provides free construction materials for veterans in need while volunteers do the labor.

Participants must be veterans and meet income guidelines. They also must plan to live in their home for at least five years after construction.

Ron Pashia and his wife have owned their home in Hannibal since 1987. He’s had five heart attacks in his 78 years of life, making it impossible for him to do work around the house.

In January, NECAC awarded Pashia $7,500 in USDA funds for new flooring, windows and decking materials.

Pashia is excited they helped him replace six windows, many of which couldn’t open before.

“They can open. And my wife is so thrilled, that window there in the kitchen right up there, it has never been opened since we moved into this house, because it was nailed shut, screwed shut, painted shut and caulked shut,”

NECAC Construction Supervisor Howard Sommer also gave Pashia’s family one-on-one instruction on how to install new flooring, and a new deck.

“They also had some deck boards that were rotting outside their house and that was a trip hazard. A really dangerous thing, so we furnished new treated boards for that,” Sommer said.

Pashia said he is thankful they now have a safer and more comfortable home.

“There’s just no way mom and I could have done it without NECAC’s help,” Pashia said.

