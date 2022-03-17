Advertisement

Police: Man filmed girl in restroom after lying to get in Pa. school

Officials say a district employee responsible for screening visitors let the suspect in when he asked to use the restroom. (WPXI, ALLEGHENY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By WPXI Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (WPXI) - Elementary school parents in Pennsylvania are concerned and upset after a man was allegedly caught filming a student in the restroom.

According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Brian Mintmier walked up to Ramsey Elementary School’s main entrance Tuesday afternoon. There, he was met by a Gateway School District employee responsible for screening visitors. Mintmier asked the employee to use the restroom, and when he was allowed in, he went to a hallway restroom unaccompanied, the complaint says.

School officials say Mintmier was in the bathroom for nearly 40 minutes.

Brian Mintmier, 26, is facing many charges, including invasion of privacy, after he allegedly filmed a 10-year-old girl in the restroom at her elementary school. He was denied bail, according to court documents.(Source: Allegheny County Jail, WPXI via CNN)

“Those doors are locked. You need a license to get in. I don’t understand how someone let him in and then just forgot about him for 40 minutes,” said Sara Campbell, who has two children that attend the school.

Police say a 10-year-old girl was in a restroom stall when she looked down to see someone holding a cell phone, recording her.

School staff members eventually got Mintmier out of the restroom and held him in the school office until police arrived.

Police say Mintmier had a box cutter on him. He is now facing many charges, including invasion of privacy. According to court documents, he was denied bail.

Superintendent William Short says the employee who granted Mintmier access to the building is on leave pending an investigation. In a letter to parents, Short wrote, “This egregious error in judgment is against school district policy and procedures.”

Following the incident, Campbell says more needs to be done for students’ safety.

“They didn’t tell us how they were going to increase security. They didn’t guarantee us it wouldn’t happen again … They just kind of told us what happened, and we are supposed to be OK with it,” she said.

In the meantime, Campbell says her children will continue learning virtually.

“I had planned on letting them do virtual … until they can guarantee there’s no way that’s going to happen again. They’re supposed to keep our children safe. It’s kind of like the first line of defense against people who shouldn’t be there, and they failed. They failed at their job,” she said.

