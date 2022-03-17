Advertisement

Rain potential almost 100%

This is one models prediction of rain totals through Friday
By Brian Inman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain will develop across the region by Friday morning. We will also likely see some lightning and hear some thunderstorms. Those thunderstorms will not be severe. However they may drop down some moderate to heavy rainfall at times. That rain will continue through Friday night. Rain then exits the area first thing on Saturday morning. We may end up with a half inch to an inch of rain in the gauge across most of the area. The sun will break out on Saturday but it’ll be a cool start to the day with temps in the mid 30s. Daytime highs will rebound up close to seasonal norms on Saturday. Temps will be warmer yet to finish the weekend. Warm temperatures roll right back into the Tri-State area on Sunday with a daytime high temperature that will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

