Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day dinner returns to St. Rose of Lima in Quincy

By Logan Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many people came together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by getting meals at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Quincy.

The meals featured three different options.

The first option served the traditional corned beef and cabbage. The second was a more German-style meal, offering German sausage and sauerkraut. The third option was a combination of both.

All three options cost $12 and came with dessert.

Church officials say they look forward to bringing smiles and St. Patrick’s Day cheer every year.

“This is my favorite day of the year, it really is, St. Patrick’s Day. I see so many Quincyans that I haven’t seen for a while. I moved back to Quincy, been away for 25 years. And since we started this, and I live up here now, I see people I haven’t seen in forever and you get to talk to everyone,” said Paul Geers, president of the Latin Mass Society.

Geers said this year’s celebration is the 12th time they have offered meals to the community, with the proceeds benefitting projects around the church.

“You help us out. It’s a good way to help us out this year. We’re going to put the money toward the roof here at St. Rose to fix it. And there’s some spots that we want to do, and this will help us,” Geers said.

The meals were offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

They hope to offer both a drive through and a dine-in meal experience next St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Basco man dies after being trapped in grain bin
court gavel
Payson man indicted for attempted trafficking of a minor
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
The Police and Aldermanic Committee approved the Quincy Police Department to sell their K-9,...
Quincy Police Department to sell K-9 Cody
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb

Latest News

Illinois House Democrats provide update on the budget
Illinois House Democrats provide update on the budget
Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris talks with reporters in Springfield on March 17, 2022.
Illinois House Democrats discuss budget, helping Ukrainian refugees
For $12, you can grab either a traditional corn beef and cabbage meal or German sausage and...
Quincy church serves up traditional St. Patrick's Day meal
Oak wilt is normally spread by sap-feeding beetles who carry infected spores between oak trees...
Don't prune your Oak trees right now to prevent Oak Wilt
Dutch Country General Store in Hannibal donated more than 30 pounds of food to the Ralls County...
NECAC food pantry gets fresh food donation from grocery store