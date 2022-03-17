St. Patrick’s Day dinner returns to St. Rose of Lima in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many people came together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by getting meals at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Quincy.

The meals featured three different options.

The first option served the traditional corned beef and cabbage. The second was a more German-style meal, offering German sausage and sauerkraut. The third option was a combination of both.

All three options cost $12 and came with dessert.

Church officials say they look forward to bringing smiles and St. Patrick’s Day cheer every year.

“This is my favorite day of the year, it really is, St. Patrick’s Day. I see so many Quincyans that I haven’t seen for a while. I moved back to Quincy, been away for 25 years. And since we started this, and I live up here now, I see people I haven’t seen in forever and you get to talk to everyone,” said Paul Geers, president of the Latin Mass Society.

Geers said this year’s celebration is the 12th time they have offered meals to the community, with the proceeds benefitting projects around the church.

“You help us out. It’s a good way to help us out this year. We’re going to put the money toward the roof here at St. Rose to fix it. And there’s some spots that we want to do, and this will help us,” Geers said.

The meals were offered from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

They hope to offer both a drive through and a dine-in meal experience next St. Patrick’s Day.

