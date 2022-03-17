Advertisement

Unseasonably warm St. Patrick’s Day before the rain moves in

By Whitney Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are getting spoiled with these unseasonably warm mornings. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 40s and 50s. Early this morning, some thin upper-level clouds have been passing overhead. Through the day, we’ll shape up partly sunny. Meaning we’ll have quite a bit of clouds, but sunshine mixed in as well. We are currently waiting on our next weather system to arrive. Before it gets here, we’ll have another day with above normal temperatures. The northern tier will be in the 60s with Quincy and further south making it into the low 70s again. By tonight, we’ll become mostly cloudy with lows mainly in the 40s to near 50°.

It looks like most of the rain should hold off until after midnight. Then, scattered showers will move into the Tri-States overnight and into tomorrow morning. As we progress through the morning and into the afternoon, these scattered showers will become widespread. So the rain gear will be needed through the day. Highs will top out near 50, but then will fall into the 40s as we head through the day.

