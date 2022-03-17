WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (March 16) Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Open The 2022 IHSA Soccer Season At Home Against Quincy High And South Shelby Tabs Kent O’Laughlin As The Cardinals New Head Coach Of The Boys Basketball Program

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The 2022 IHSA girls soccer season opens in “The Gem City” with a roar today with Quincy Notre Dame playing host to the Blue Devils of Quincy High. The heated rivaly match-up, set for Advance Physical Therapy Field, is clearly a contest that should draw more than a few fans to 10th and Jackson this evening when the two teams collide at 5:00 p.m. Well have an update from the soccer pitch as a new chapter of the “Crosstown Showdown” gets underway on the QND campus.

On the prep baseball diamond, the Hannibal Pirates had a chance to showcase their talents on Tuesday in a big way at historic Clemens Field in Hannibal, Missouri. HHS faced Centralia and Palmyra during the Hannibal Baseball Jamboree and looked strong both at the plate, and on the hill as well as the “Red & Black” prepare to open their 2022 regular season on Friday. We’ll check in with Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton for his insight on his promising squad that certainly bears watching early in the MSHSAA ranks.

WGEM Sports has learned that last night in Shelbina, Missouri, Kent O’Laughlin was named the new head boys basketball coach at South Shelby High School. Previously during his career, the South Shelby Alum served as head coach of the Cards on the hardwood for 11 seasons. O’Laughlin also served as head coach of the the Lady Birds hoops program as well during his coaching career that spans more than 25 years. O’Laughlin’s son Luke is the current head coach of the girls basketball program at SSHS. O’Laughlin previously coached and served as Athletic Director at Marceline High School before retiring more than 5 years ago. He’s a high school coaching veteran who has also made stops at Mexico and Palmyra High as well during his highly successful career. O’Laughlin replaces former South Shelby head boys basketball coach Dalton Armontrout who recently resigned from the top post after 2 seasons. Earlier today, South Shelby Athletic Director Rob Wilt shared a few thoughts on the addition of O’Laughlin to the Cardinals coaching staff . We’ll have an update...

A big reason for the success and signs of improvement that the Western Illinois University basketball team has shown this past season comes compliments of Trenton Massner. In just his first year with the Leathernecks basketball program, the Wapello, Iowa product has simply led by example on the hardwood. Earlier today the talented guard was selected as a Second Team member on the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 12 Team. We’ll have more details from Macomb...

