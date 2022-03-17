Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 16) “Crosstown Showdown”: QND Lady Raiders Square Off Against QHS Blue Devils On The Soccer Pitch And Keokuk Chiefs Lineman Trace Hackaday Set To Sign NLI On Friday In The Hawkeye State

Quincy High Blue Devils Track & Field Team Poised For A Big Season
"CrossTown Showdown": QND Lady Raiders Play Host To QND On The IHSA Soccer Pitch
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

High School Soccer

IHSA

(Girls)

Quincy Blue Devils 2

QND Lady Raiders 3

QHS: (Soph) Bri Lennerd (2 Goals)

QND: (FR) Annie Eaton (1 Goal) // (JR) Lia Quintero (1 Goal) // Eva Dickerman (1 Goal)

IHSA Baseball

Pittsfield 3

Greenfield-NW 8

PHS Tallied 5 Hits & Committed 3 Errors During The 5-Run Setback

Brown County 16

Camp Pt. Central 6

CPC: Keaton Dickhut (2-For-2) RBI Double

Macomb 7

Jacksonville 8

IHSA Softball

Triopia 0

Havana 13 (Final/5 Innings)

HHS Lady Ducks Had 11 Hits & Committed “0″ Errors

College Baseball

NCAA

Western Illinois 18

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 11

WIU Leathernecks Now (2-13) On The Season

College Softball

NAIA

GM 1

Culver-Stockton College 2

Mount Mercy 3 (Final/8 Innings)

GM 2

Culver-Stockton College 0

Mount Mercy 4

C-SC Wildcats Now (2-4) Overall & (0-4) In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference

College Lacrosse (Women)

NCAA

Maryville 14

QU Lady Hawks 9

QU Now (2-4) On The Season

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls 110

Utah Jazz 125

Bulls Now (41-28) On The Season

Listen To Exciting Bulls Basketball On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 1440/98.9 FM

