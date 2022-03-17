WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (March 16) “Crosstown Showdown”: QND Lady Raiders Square Off Against QHS Blue Devils On The Soccer Pitch And Keokuk Chiefs Lineman Trace Hackaday Set To Sign NLI On Friday In The Hawkeye State
Quincy High Blue Devils Track & Field Team Poised For A Big Season
High School Soccer
IHSA
(Girls)
Quincy Blue Devils 2
QND Lady Raiders 3
QHS: (Soph) Bri Lennerd (2 Goals)
QND: (FR) Annie Eaton (1 Goal) // (JR) Lia Quintero (1 Goal) // Eva Dickerman (1 Goal)
IHSA Baseball
Pittsfield 3
Greenfield-NW 8
PHS Tallied 5 Hits & Committed 3 Errors During The 5-Run Setback
Brown County 16
Camp Pt. Central 6
CPC: Keaton Dickhut (2-For-2) RBI Double
Macomb 7
Jacksonville 8
IHSA Softball
Triopia 0
Havana 13 (Final/5 Innings)
HHS Lady Ducks Had 11 Hits & Committed “0″ Errors
College Baseball
NCAA
Western Illinois 18
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 11
WIU Leathernecks Now (2-13) On The Season
College Softball
NAIA
GM 1
Culver-Stockton College 2
Mount Mercy 3 (Final/8 Innings)
GM 2
Culver-Stockton College 0
Mount Mercy 4
C-SC Wildcats Now (2-4) Overall & (0-4) In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference
College Lacrosse (Women)
NCAA
Maryville 14
QU Lady Hawks 9
QU Now (2-4) On The Season
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls 110
Utah Jazz 125
Bulls Now (41-28) On The Season
