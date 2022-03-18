Boy Scouts collecting food Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - You have a chance to help both the local boy scouts and the community through a food drive Saturday morning.

The Mississippi Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America handed out collection bags as part of their Scouting For Food Project.

Scout executives like Mississippi Valley Council CEO Ricci Dula said the project is a perfect opportunity to teach the scouts the importance of helping out those in need.

“This is an amazing program because it helps our scouts understand about community and understand how to give back and give forward so it’s another way for us to do our part in the community and help those who are in need,” Dula said.

He said those participating should put their white bags with non-perishables on their front porch by 9 a.m. so the scouts can collect them.

For those that did not receive a bag or who miss the deadline, they will be able to drop off their donations to their local County Market, which will have a collection location for the donations.

You can find more information about this project here.

