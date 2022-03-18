Clogged storm drains cause flooding in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - With almost an inch of rain Friday came flooded streets in Quincy, as clogged storm drains left all the water with nowhere to go.

Two crews with Quincy Central Services were out shoveling debris away from storm drains.

Assistant Director of Central Services John Schafer said they have to clean out storm drains when it rains every spring as they get clogged with leaves and trash in the fall and winter.

“We’ve got some trouble spots, we always have, so we hit those first. But then people call in and we will go and clear them out,” Schafer said.

They pulled out trash bags, milk cartons and bottles, along with large piles of leaves.

Tammy Dejaynes is a driver who said many streets flood with water whenever it rains.

“Well you can hydroplane and it can make you move toward whichever way. Some of our roads right now are so terrible. Potholes, they’re not getting fixed so that makes it even worse,” Dejaynes.

Schafer said it’s crucial the community plays their part in properly disposing of trash and leaves on their property.

“It is a city ordinance that you’re not supposed to blow any kind of yard waste into the street. We just ask people to keep their gutter lines clear in front of their house,” Schafer said.

Schafer said while some sewer lines are old and made of bricks, they contain a liner that stops them from deteriorating and allows water to move through them. But, he said if the drains are clogged, they won’t work properly.

Schafer said if you see flooding on your street due to clogged storm drains, give Quincy Central Services a call at 217-228-4520, and they’ll clear them out.

