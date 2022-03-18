College admissions officials reminding parents, students of changes to application process

QUINCY (WGEM) - If your child is just starting the process of figuring out which higher education institution they’re looking to attend, the admissions director at a local community college says there are a few things you should know.

John Wood Community College admission director Kristen Ritterbusch said the pandemic has brought about a number of changes in the college application process.

She said one of those includes some school no longer requiring test scores.

Ritterbusch said it’s important for people to do their research on each school before applying.

“The schools you are looking at, you want to make sure you are checking their deadlines, what’s their app deadline, scholarship deadline, and what are their independent requirements,” she said. “Each school could be just a little bit different so it’s better to be ahead of the game and check on it.”

The SAT is also making changes, starting next year it will be completely online as well as shorter by roughly one hour.

John Wood hosted the Tri-State Regional College Fair on Thursday, giving roughly 170 high school students and their parents the chance to connect to representatives from 36 different colleges and universities.

Students who attended said they had a number of questions they wanted to get answered including admission requirements.

“They’ll say we kind of look at, you know, your GPA or your SATs, or anything else like that,” Liberty student Andrew Tournear said. “But usually it’s just better to ask if they don’t mention it because it’s better to know what the requirements are instead of not knowing.”

Others questions included those about financial aid.

“Your application deadline and also how much the tuition and cost are because everyone cares about the cost,” Liberty students Taylor Hessling said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.